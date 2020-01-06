B-town buzz: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's football time; Lisa Haydon's due date

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Over the weekend, Ranbir Kapoor stepped out with ladylove Alia Bhatt to cheer for his football team, Mumbai City FC, at the Indian Super League. The two arrived together for the tourney at the Mumbai Football Arena, Andheri.

RK is a football enthusiast and it looks like it is rubbing off on Bhatt. She appeared to be more excited than him as she encouraged the players. From holidays to social events and now at matches, RK can't do without his girlfriend by his side. And sometimes with director buddy Ayan Mukerji.

Ready to pop any time now

Lisa Haydon shared a sun-kissed picture of herself and shared the news that her due date is "any day now (sic)." The Queen (2014) actor had announced her pregnancy in August. Haydon tied the knot with British businessman Dino Lalvani in 2016. Their first-born is son, Zack, who is two.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates