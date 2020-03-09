B-town buzz: Randeep Hooda visits Golden Temple; Himansh Kohli flies to Delhi

In 2016, Randeep Hooda was to feature in producer Rahul Mittra's film on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi. The historical never got made. The two are now teaming up for Mard. They visited the Golden Temple to seek divine intervention before the film rolls. Mard will be helmed by Revolver Rani (2014) director Sai Kabir.

Old connect



Neeraj Pandey and Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta reunites with Special 26 (2013) director Neeraj Pandey for the web series, Special Ops. She plays a riot victim in the thriller. "All I did was just feel the character the way Neeraj wanted me to," she says about her prep.

Capital woes



Himansh Kohli

Himansh Kohli, who is shooting for Boondi Raita, flew to hometown Delhi when he had a break. "As soon as I landed, I could sense the panic due to the coronavirus scare. The first thing I did was buy a mask, as almost everyone around was wearing one," he says. Instead of being anxious, he says, "it's better to stay calm and follow preventive measures."

