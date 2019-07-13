Search

B-town buzz: Rani Mukerji wraps up Mardaani 2 shoot; Shanaya Kapoor takes dance lessons

Updated: Jul 13, 2019, 11:07 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Co-actor Vishal Sudarshanwar recently shared a picture from the set on social media and thanked writer-director Gopi Puthran. He wrote, "The super chilling world of M2 created by his cool mind... M2 gonna be sensational (sic)."

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji has wrapped up the shoot of Mardaani 2. Co-actor Vishal Sudarshanwar recently shared a picture from the set on social media and thanked writer-director Gopi Puthran. He wrote, "The super chilling world of M2 created by his cool mind... M2 gonna be sensational (sic)." It is a sequel to the 2014 film.

Grow up, VO

Vivek Oberoi

Yesterday, Vivek Anand Oberoi posted a GIF in which an Indian cricket fan is seen walking down the street thinking that the woman who is coming towards him will hug him. Instead, she goes on to put her arms around the man walking behind him.

"This is what happened to Indian fans in the World Cup semi-finals (sic)," he wrote. Netizens were not amused. In May, he had faced a backlash for a distasteful meme about Salman Khan, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan.

And it begins

Shanaya Kapoor

One more star daughter is in prep mode for Bollywood. Shanaya Kapoor is attending dance classes in Bandra. Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter is already getting papped at the institute.

She has also enrolled for acting classes. Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan are her besties. Karan Johar is a dear pal of her parents. Will he launch her too like cousin Janhvi Kapoor?

