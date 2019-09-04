B-town buzz: Ranu Mondal records her third song; Zeenat Aman extends helping hand

After recording two tracks for Himesh Reshammiya's upcoming film, Happy Hardy And Heer, Internet sensation Ranu Mondal recorded her third song, the reprised version of Aashiqui Mein Teri from 36 China Town (2006). Reshammiya took to social media to share the news. Mondal's soulful rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's number, Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai from Shor (1972), at a railway station in West Bengal made her an overnight sensation.

Finally, a date!

The long-in-the-making ALTBalaji's The Verdict drops on September 30. Yesterday, the makers announced the release date of Shashank Shah's web series, based on one of the most sensational criminal cases in the country in 1959. The 10-episode series follows the trial of naval officer KM Nanavati who shot his wife's lover. The cast includes Elli AvrRam, Angad Bedi, Manav Kaul, Sumeet Vyas and Kubbra Sait. Akshay Kumar-starrer Rustom (2016) was also based on the real-life incident.

Fun on the run



Subhash Ghai, Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor

It's been a while since Subhash Ghai announced his plan to make a film with buddies, Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor. The latest on the front is that the film will not be a sequel to their 1989 outing, Ram Lakhan (1989). Ghai will also not helm the film, but rope in a young director for the comic caper. He will be on board as creative producer. Work on the script is on. Buzz is that Kapoor and Shroff play characters from two different states of India.

On the set



Yuvraaj Parashar and Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman has extended a helping hand to actor-producer Yuvraaj Parashar's music video, Atharva. The devotional track for the Ganpati festival has been sung by Divya Kumar. Says Aman, "I first met Yuvraj during a show in Norway. I thought he was a good dancer. Later, I worked with him in Dunno Y Naa Jaane Kyun (2010). You need to support talented people."

