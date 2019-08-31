B-town buzz: Ranveer Singh's Birmingham event cancelled; Arbaaz Khan ready for horror flick

bollywood

Ranveer Singh's meet and greet event in Birmingham, UK, on September 1 stands cancelled. The actor was to share his life and career story in 'An Evening With Ranveer Singh'. But strangely, he has now had second thoughts. In a post on Instagram, the organisers, Groundshaker UK, wrote, "Due to unforeseen reasons, the event has been postponed. Anyone who has purchased tickets will receive a refund." Is Ranveer tied up with the shoot of '83?

Speaking of '83, Ranveer's upcoming sports drama is based on India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory against West Indies in 1983. Ranveer Singh will portray the role of then captain Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone will play Kapil's wife, Romi Bhatia.

Other actors who will be part of 'Kapil's Devils' are Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Nishant Dahhiya as Roger Binny, R Badree as Sunil Valson and the Coach PR Man Singh to be played by Pankaj Tripathi.

Ready to scare

Arbaaz Khan seems to be taking his acting career seriously. After the Malayalam film, Big Brother, which sees South icon Mohanlal as co-star, and Sridevi Bungalow, he will next be seen in the horror thriller, Main Zaroor Aaunga. In the past few years, Khan was seen in some forgettable films. He is best remembered as the producer of the Dabangg franchise. Is Arbaaz inspired by rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani's zest for acting?

On the work front, Arbaaz Khan is currently busy producing the third instalment in the Dabangg series starring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha.

