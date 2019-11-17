MENU

B-town buzz: Remixes not on Sallu's mind; Mugdha Godse-Rahul Dev team up

Updated: Nov 17, 2019, 11:23 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

Brother Arbaaz Khan had suggested including a hit track but Sallu wanted only original songs in the action drama helmed by Prabhu Deva.

Salman and Arbaaz Khan
Salman and Arbaaz Khan

Remixes may be the flavour of the season, but Salman Khan does not subscribe to it. The superstar is said to have rejected the idea of recreating a yesteryear chartbuster and using it in his upcoming film, Dabangg 3, to grab eyeballs. Brother Arbaaz Khan had suggested including a hit track but Sallu wanted only original songs in the action drama helmed by Prabhu Deva.

Southern comfort

Mugdha Godse

Mugdha Godse and beau Rahul Dev are now teaming up professionally as well. The two feature in debutant director Sai Krishna's Tamil film, Coffee. Though they have dabbled in films down South earlier, they consider every outing in another language a challenge. Godse plays the antagonist in the thriller. It's been a while since we saw the two in B-Town. Is that the reason they are going South?

