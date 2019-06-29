B-town buzz: Remo D'Souza gets a new tattoo; Jacqueline Fernandez' Drive lies stuck in the cans

bollywood

Remo D'Souza, who has several tattoos, now has a star on his arm. He shared his latest mark on social media

Remo D'Souza

He may be busy with his film, Street Dancer 3D, and setting up a restaurant, but that does not stop Remo D'Souza from getting inked. The choreographer-director, who has several tattoos, now has a star on his arm. He shared his latest mark on social media.

Such a long wait

On Thursday, Karan Johar finally announced the long-in-the-planning sequel to his production Dostana (2008), which will be helmed by Collin DCunha and stars Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan. Tarun Mansukhani, who directed the first outing with Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan, tweeted, "Finally happening... Dostana 2. I can't help but recall the five years I spent trying to make this happen, but just wasn't able to."



Tarun Mansukhani

"I am not a part of this film but the announcement makes me proud about the fact that I made a film that is worthy of a franchise a decade later (sic)."



Jacqueline Fernandez

After Dostana, Mansukhani wielded the directorial baton for Drive starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput. The film lies stuck in the cans.

Sanju gets screened at Shanghai International Film Festival

Rajkumar Hirani was recently named as a jury member for this year's Shanghai International Film Festival and the acclaimed filmmaker had another reason to celebrate as his recent blockbuster Sanju was screened at the International festival and had three screenings!

The film, 'Sanju' which got appreciation from all across had the screening on the 20th, 22nd, and 23rd June at the coveted film festival where Hirani was also the jury member, amongst the prominent names from across the globe. Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor and based on the life of Sanjay Dutt was not only a favourite of the masses but also was one of the highest grossers at the box office in India, testimony to how much love the movie received.

Marking his presence, the filmmaker arrived in Shanghai on 14th June. Following so, he graced the opening ceremony of Shanghai International Film Festival, to begin with, the showcases. Hirani witnessed an array of cinema from all over the world and watched movies every day, being a part of the jury panel. His film, Sanju also received wide appreciation at the screenings from the audience, film fraternity present at the global gathering.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates