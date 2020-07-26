B-town buzz! Richa Chadha makes Twitter account private, Sonakshi Sinha says 'Ab Bas'

Sonakshi Sinha has joined hands with the Maharashtra Police and cyber experts for a new initiative, Full stop to cyber bullying. The actor, who has been a victim of online bullying and trolling, took to Instagram to launch the campaign on Saturday. "It's time to stop the pandemic that's plaguing our online world," she says.

She posted a video along with a long note, which read: AB BAS! It's time to stop the pandemic that’s plaguing our online world- Cyber Bullying and harassment. Full Stop To Cyber Bullying is a campaign by Mission Josh, where I have teamed up with Special IGP Mr Pratap Dighavkar with an aim to create awareness and educate people about online harassment, trolls, impact on mental health of victims who have faced trolling. Ab bas, NO more online harassment! [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) onJul 25, 2020 at 2:10am PDT

However, actress Richa Chadha has different reason to avoid social media. She has changed the settings of her Twitter account to private. The actress has also offered her explanation behind this decision. Richa took to her verified Twitter account, @RichaChadha, on Saturday to reveal that she has turned it into "private" because she wants to spend less time on "mindless scrolling". "Am making my account private. It's not because this platform is toxic (the world is toxic Tbh ab kya karein). I am here to help, support, amplify, crack a joke only, but I have a deadline and this mindless scrolling takes too much time !"

