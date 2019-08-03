B-town buzz: Rip it like Ranveer Singh; Rakhi Sawant married?

bollywood

Ranveer Singh set social media on fire by flaunting his chiselled body. Fans could not stop swooning, and some were even inspired to go on a carb-free diet pronto. Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar cautioned the actor by writing, "Behave!"

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh sent fans into a tizzy by sharing a shirtless picture on Instagram. He wrote, "Me looking at you eating carbs (sic)." The actor is on a strict diet to play Kapil Dev in '83. He is presently shooting for the film in England. Fans could not stop swooning, and some were even inspired to go on a carb-free diet pronto. Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar cautioned the actor by writing, "Behave!" with a smile emoticon.

View this post on Instagram Me looking at you eating carbs like A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) onJul 31, 2019 at 6:06am PDT

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for his upcoming film, '83, which is based on India's historic cricket World Cup win over West Indies in 1983. While Ranveer will portray Kapil Dev in the movie, Deepika Padukone has been roped in to play Kapil's wife, Romi Bhatia.

Believe it or not?

Buzz that Rakhi Sawant secretly tied the knot with an NRI on July 28 is proving to be true. Though she initially maintained it was a bridal photoshoot at a Juhu hotel, the controversy queen has now admitted that she got hitched. Her husband does not want his identity to be revealed. She says he's called Ritesh, which was also the name inscribed on the bridal chooras.

Recently, Rakhi Sawant shot for a new item number Chappan Churi sung by singer Manndakini Bora. The producer and singer of the song Manndakini Bora (Mandakini Production house) who has sung a song in the Bollywood film Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster was spotted managing everything.

Deal is inked

Harshvardhan Rane is shooting in England for Bejoy Nambiar's revenge drama, Taish, which sees him playing an intense character. If the snapshots from the set are any indication, the actor has got himself inked. Rane is seen sporting a tattoo on his arm. Even though he sustained injuries while prepping for the action thriller, Rane dived into the shoot.

Harshvardhan has also been roped in for Lloyd Baptista and Mini Films' multi-series project, K7 - The Story of Seven Immortals. Speaking about it, Rane told IANS, "It's based on Indian mythology. It's a modern take on Hindu Chiranjeevis. We look for international stories to make films, but I think we have a stock of stories in our own country. I am excited about the film and feeling proud that I am working on an Indian story."

Also read: B-town buzz: All's well between Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa; Parineeti's digital detox

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates