B-town buzz: Saaho's endless shooting continues, Kriti Kharbanda makes a splash

bollywood

After a recent spell of shooting in Karjat, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor will jet off to Austria where Saaho's next schedule will roll

Shraddha Kapoor

Though the makers have announced the film will release on Independence Day, the shooting of the multi-lingual Saaho is still on. Considering that it is an action thriller loaded with special effects, post-production will take time. After a recent spell of shooting in Karjat, word is that lead stars, Prabhas, and Shraddha Kapoor, will jet off to Austria where the film’s next schedule will roll.



Prabhas

They are slated to shoot for a song as well as a couple of scenes. The Baahubali star has been shooting for the film since 2017. A teaser is slated to release on June 13.

The makers recently shared the new poster of Saaho in which Shraddha can be seen holding a gun and slaying with the bold stare which has definitely ensured that the actress stood true to the words, "If looks could kill."

Also Read: Saaho poster: The Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer is laden with action

Getting away



Kriti Kharbanda and Vidya Balan

A break in the shooting of the Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Chehre made Kriti Kharbanda plan a quick getaway to Alibaug with pals. The actor spent most of her time in the pool. Another actor beating the Mumbai heat is Vidya Balan. She is holidaying in Bali. Pictures from her vacation has made fans jealous, which includes Sonakshi Sinha. Shotgun Junior commented on Vidya’s posts, “Why didn’t you take me with you (sic)?” We didn’t know Sona and Vids are members of a mutual admiration society.

Another studio downs shutters

Six-decade- old Kamal Amrohi Studio, also known as Kamalistan Studio, which has produced many a Hindi blockbuster, is going under the hammer. The 15- acre will be developed into the country’s largest corporate office park.

Founded by the late filmmaker and screenwriter Kamal Amrohi in 1958, the Bollywood landmark canned many hits such as Mahal (1949), Pakeezah (1972) and Razia Sultan (1983), Amar Akbar Anthony and Kaalia were shot at the studio.

The late Kamal Amrohi built the studio way back in 1958 on the 15-acres land in the Jogeshwari area of the megapolis. In October 2010, Amrohi's three sons sold a portion of the studio to three builders--DB Realty and the Luthrias, who once owned Bandra's erstwhile Sea Rock Hotel, and Avinash Bhosale group for around Rs 200 crore.

It may be recalled that on May 3 this year, the city-based realty player Godrej Properties purchased the iconic RK Studios with plans to convert the 71-year old property into a residential and retail development.

Last week, DB Realty had announced that inter se old disputes between it and erstwhile and existing shareholders of Mahal Pictures had been put to rest and the company's shareholding in the latter increased to 40 percent from 33.33 percent, while Avinash Bhosale will own the remaining 60 percent in the upcoming development.

Also Read: I will take the legacy of RK Studio forward, says Ranbir Kapoor

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates