B-town buzz: Salman Khan is balancing Radhe and Bigg Boss; Tara Sutaria is 'mermaiding'

Salman Khan is balancing the shoot of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Bigg Boss. There had been talk that he would opt out of the reality show due to his film commitment. But he has had second thoughts and is keen to knock sense into difficult housemates.

Diving in

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARAð« (@tarasutaria) onJan 16, 2020 at 7:53am PST

Tara Sutaria is mixing work with pleasure in the Maldives—the hotspot for B-Town folks. The Marjaavaan (2019) actor is shooting for a glossy. A water baby, the actor says she is diving and 'mermaiding' in the deep seas.

Yeh jo mohabbat hai

Now that Ali Fazal is in town, having wrapped up his Hollywood film, Death on the Nile, he has been up and about with ladylove Richa Chadha. The two were inseparable at an event with CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, as well as Javed Akhtar's birthday bash. Their work commitments are keeping them apart, but the two are serious about each other and plan to take the relationship to the next level.

