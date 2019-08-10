B-town buzz: Salman Khan praised by Santosh Shukla; PeeCee's sister act

television

Former Bigg Boss contestant Santosh Shukla is the latest addition to Dabangg 3. He can't stop thanking Salman Khan for the gesture. The star host had promised him a Bollywood outing when he was on the reality show. "I can't express my excitement," says Shukla. "Salman bhai recognised my potential and gave me my first break in Jai Ho [2014]. Now, he is giving me another opportunity as well."

If reports are to be believed, another addition to join Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 would be the female winner of Nach Baliye 9. Salman and his Dabangg team are keeping a close watch on the show and its goings-on. The winner will feature in the song with Salman Khan.

Sister act

Priyanka Chopra and sisters-in-law Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas have turned cheerleaders for their husbands Nick, Joe and Kevin respectively. The Jonas Brothers have kickstarted their Happiness Begins tour. Known as the J Sisters, the trio cheered the loudest during their first show in Miami. Showing their support for their husbands, the girls wore Jonas Brothers band t-shirts. PeeCee will be accompanying hubby Nick throughout the tour.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. The film will also star Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in pivotal roles.

Do nightmares come true?

What is Jubin Nautiyal's worst nightmare? Waking up as Kangana Ranaut, says the singer. On the chat show, By Invite Only, he was asked what would he do if he got up as Ranaut. His reply was quick, "Waking up as Kangana Ranaut would be a nightmare. I'll try and wake myself up again." It's over to the actor for a reply.

Spiritual and political discourse

Atif Aslam has angered Indian fans with his comments about the abrogation of Article 370. The Pakistani singer, who has rendered several B-Town hits, took to social media to inform fans that he was on his way to perform Haj. Fans were taken aback when in the same tweet, he wrote, "I condemn the violence and tyranny being conducted against the Kashmiris (sic)." Netizens were quick with the backlash. One user wrote, "To add a political statement when you are going for a spiritual journey is sad (sic)."

