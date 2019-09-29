B-town buzz: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss home; Rakul Preet is ready to mingle

The makers of Bigg Boss have built a chalet at Film City, Goregaon, for host Salman Khan where he will unwind during the shoot. The new outing of the reality show is being shot at Film City, and not at Lonavala where the earlier seasons were shot.

Designed by Omung Kumar, it has been done up in pastel tones. Life-size pictures of the superstar adorn the house. As Sallu has numerous people dropping in to meet him, an outdoor seating area has been created to entertain guests.

Looking for Mr Right

Rakul Preet Singh is single and ready to mingle. It has been a long time since the De De Pyaar De actor had a boyfriend, and is on a lookout for the special one. She says that everyone thinks that there is a big line of people behind her but she’s still to find a soulmate.

Making a splash

Janhvi Kapoor and buddy Orhan Awatramani could not resist jumping into the fountain at Washington Square Park, New York, much to the amusement of onlookers. Janhvi is visiting sister Khushi who recently enrolled at a film school in New York. Looks like the Dhadak (2018) actor's pals are also holidaying with her in the US.

Long-lost pals catch up

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan caught up with Hollywood actor Eva Longoria at an event in Paris. The two endorse the same beauty brand. Ash shared a video on Instagram in which Longoria is heard saying, "Why do you get more beautiful? I don't want to be next to you anymore."

