B-Town Buzz: Sanjay Gupta starts scripting superhero vigilante film Rakshak

On Wednesday, Sanjay Gupta began scripting Rakshak, which revolves around a vigilante superhero. The filmmaker has acquired the rights of the graphic novel, Rakshak — A Hero Among Us, about a former marine commando. He is writing the screenplay along with author Shamik Dasgupta and Chetan Naidu.

The heavy downpour proved to be a source of inspiration to get him going. Gupta has also wrapped up the first draft of the third outing of the Shootout franchise after Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007) and Shootout at Wadala (2013).

In gratitude

Amitabh Bachchan, who is keeping fans up-to-date about his well-being via social media, posted a poem of appreciation for healthcare personnel. Big B wrote, "Pristine white their layered dress, dedicated to serve. God-like incarnations and companions of the sufferer. They have erased their egos and have embraced us in care. They fly the flags of humanity (sic)." The veteran superstar continues to be flooded with messages from well-wishers. "My gratitude and love. I put my hands together and say thank you," he added.

On July 11, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to make the announcement of him testing positive for COVID-19. He wrote, "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested! [sic]" Meanwhile, Amitabh's son Abhishek Bachchan, who is making headlines as his new web-series Breathe: Into the Shadows released online, also tested positive for COVID-19 and had also announced on July 12, that his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya have also tested positive.

