B-town buzz: Sara Afreen Khan delivers twins; Sanjay Dutt's lifeline

bollywood

Sara Afreen Khan's babies have been named Zidane and Aizah.

Sara Arfeen Khan with her twins

Telly actor Sara Arfeen Khan delivered twins, a boy and girl, in the UK. The Love Ka Hai Intezaar actor is married to motivational speaker Arfeen Khan who is Hrithik Roshan's life coach. The babies have been named Zidane and Aizah. Sara's yoga instructor, Jen Phenix, shared the news on social media along with a picture of the mommy and her newborns.

She wrote, "Congratulations to my lovely student, Sara, who recently gave birth to her gorgeous twins, Aizah and Zidane, by planned Caesarean birth. Her experience shows just how helpful pregnancy yoga and hypnobirthing can be regardless of what type of birth you have (sic)."

Family time for Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam is living out of a suitcase due to shows all around the globe. The constant travelling leaves him with little time with wife Madhurima and son Nevaan. The singer has now decided to take his family along for concerts, so that they can spend quality time. Recently, the Nigams were in Australia and New Zealand where Nevaan went bungee jumping much to Sonu's excitement.

Sanjay Dutt's lifeline

Sanjay Dutt took to social media to express love for wife Maanayata on her birthday yesterday. He shared a picture and wrote, "Can't imagine my life without you. Happy birthday (sic)." It's a week of celebrations as Dutt turns 60 on July 29.

Fun begins

Rajpal Yadav has joined the cast of David Dhawan's remake of Coolie No. 1, which stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. Yadav was also part of Dhawan's films, Judwaa (2017) and Main Tera Hero (2014).

Chicago ordeal

Sacred Games actor Elnaaz Norouzi had a harrowing time at Chicago airport. The Iranian was stopped by the immigration authorities and questioned for over three hours. She says, "I hold a German passport, so I do not require a visa to travel to the US. But due to the American sanctions against Iran, I applied for a visa. Yet, they grilled me," says Norouzi who is now pursuing acting opportunities in Los Angeles.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates