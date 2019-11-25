B-Town Buzz: Second shot for Mustafa Abbas with Khabees

After Machine (2017), Mustafa Abbas has inked his next outing, Khabees. Son of filmmaker Abbas Burmawalla (of the Abbas-Mustan director duo), he is hoping to start anew with Sarim Momin's thriller. Siddhant Kapoor and Tanishaa Mukerji are his co-stars. Mustafa has been hitting the gym with a vengeance for a new look.

Ties that matter

Farah Khan posted a picture of brother Sajid Khan and his buddies to wish him on his 49th birthday on Saturday. She wrote, "Friends are those rare people who ask how you are... and then wait to hear the answer... happy birthday Sajid (sic)." The besties include Sonu Sood, Jackie Shroff, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Bhavna and Chunky Pandey. After he was called out in the #MeToo movement, Sajid has been avoiding media glare.

Birthday wish

Yesterday, Salim Khan turned 84. The family got together for a quiet celebration. The veteran writer says if he has a good story idea, he may write a script again. It's been a while since he wrote for Bollywood. Needless to add, it will star superstar son Salman. Now, that would be a film to watch out for.

Going local

While shooting in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, for the web series, Rangbaaz Phirse, Sushant Singh took time out to visit local markets to buy the handwoven Chanderi sarees for wife, Molina. The shopkeepers would be thrilled to find an actor in their midst. They would even offer to be his tour guide and help him explore the local sights and flavours.

