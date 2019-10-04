B-town buzz: Shahid Kapoor proves a point with his t-shirt

Looks like whenever Shahid Kapoor wants to prove a point, he steps out in his statement T-shirt, which reads, 'People love reading negative reviews'. He was recently spotted wearing it on a day out with kids, Misha and Zain. Guess he knew paps would tail him.

Last month, he attended a screening of Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore in the same hoodie. Though Sasha's film, Kabir Singh, was a top grosser, it was labelled by some reviewers as a misogynistic film. Is Sasha still hurting three months after the drama's release?

In tune

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria-starrer Marjaavaan's romantic track Tum Hi Aana has been rendered by Jubin Nautiyal and composed by Payal Dev. The two were working on a single when a melody came to Dev's mind and she recorded it on her phone. Lyricist Kunaal, who was also present, wrote some lines and Nautiyal recorded a scratch of the song.

The big clash



Preeti and Neeti Simoes and Kapil Sharma

Producers Preeti and Neeti Simoes, who were synonymous with Kapil Sharma's shows till they had an ugly fallout, are back on the scene with Movie Masti With Maniesh Paul. We could not help but notice that the timings of their new weekend offering clashes with Sharma's sketch comedy, The Kapil Sharma Show. Both have B-Town stars as guests too. This battle for TRPs will be interesting to watch.

