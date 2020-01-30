B-town buzz: Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's film is a romantic drama?

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor have begun prepping for Luv Ranjan's film. The two, who are teaming up for the first time, were papped visiting the filmmaker's home on Tuesday night. The untitled project is said to be a romantic drama.

A date to remember

Ali Fazal went on a same sex date on What the Love! with Karan Johar. The Netflix show, hosted by the filmmaker, featured the actor as a special guest. Fazal says, "I have a lot of gay friends and have been hit on by men as well. But it was a nervous experience as I've never been on such a date before." Later, KJo expressed his gratitude towards Fazal for helping contestant Rabanne overcome a few of his demons.

Reaching a milestone

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shot for a special programme with the BBC on completing 20 years in Bollywood. This is her first interview on reaching the milestone this year. Bebo's debut film, J P Dutta's Refugee, released on June 30, 2000. The star is planning to make merry on that date. She turns 40 on September 21 — another milestone year. It will be a year full of celebrations.

New anthem

Ankur Tiwari is releasing a new track, Woh hum nahin, today. The musician had hummed the song at the anti-CAA protest at Carter Road, Bandra, which was attended by Bollywood folk. Tere zaalim iraadon ke zulmo sitam sahe, woh hum nahin, Tiwari crooned. The current political climate inspired him to write the lyrics.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates