B-town buzz: Shweta Basu Prasad and Mohit Mittal file for divorce; Bipasha Basu wishes ex Dino Morea

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Actor Shweta Basu Prasad and director husband Rohit Mittal have decided to go their separate ways just before their first wedding anniversary on December 13. Last night, the actor took to Instagram and wrote that they were filing for divorce. "Not every book is supposed to be read cover-to-cover, that doesn't mean the book is bad, some things are just best unfinished. Thank you Rohit for the memories. Have a great life ahead, forever your cheerleader (sic)," wrote Prasad. Anurag Kashyap had played matchmaker when the actor was working with him as a script consultant and Mittal was being mentored by the filmmaker.

Wishing the ex

Bipasha Basu has let bygones be bygones. Yesterday, she wished ex-flame Dino Morea on his birthday. The two had featured together in Raaz (2002). Bips posted, "Happy birthday, Dino. Stay happy and blessed (sic)." Another ex-flame John Abraham turns a year older on December 17. Wonder if Bips will wish him?

For a better tomorrow

Esha Gupta has voiced her concern about the alarming rise in rape cases. The actor, who espouses women's causes, took to social media to write about the need to end violence against women. She wrote, "What do we need right now? A society where we are not blamed for our clothes... we do not invite trouble... it isn't a three-year-old child or a 90-year-old woman's fault... the only reason for rape is the rapist... we want a society where women stand with women, men stand with women, for crime against women (sic)."

New venture

Yesterday, as a 38th birthday gift to herself, Dia Mirza launched her production house, One India Stories LLP. The actor, who was last seen in the web series, Kaafir, says, "We plan to collaborate with some incredible individuals from different film industries and also have women-led stories as part of the roster." Earlier, the actor had floated a production house, Born Free Entertainment, with former husband Sahil Sangha. They had produced the Vidya Balan-starrer Bobby Jasoos (2014).

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates