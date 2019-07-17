B-town buzz: Sidharth Malhotra's slapfest; Iulia Vantur's Bali holiday

bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra and Mohit Baghel

Sidharth Malhotra has indulged in a slapfest in his upcoming film Jabariya Jodi. Co-actor Mohit Baghel, who plays his friend in the romcom, gets smacked by whoever he meets due to his behaviour.

Baghel has lost count of the number of times he has been hit during the rehearsals and the shoot. The two got along well on the set. They would often cackle before shooting the slapping scenes.

Speaking of Jabariya Jodi, it's a film that has been made on the concept of 'Pakadwa Shaadi', wherein men have been kidnapped, captured randomly from a number of districts, and been married to brides at gunpoint, in the state of Bihar. The whole idea started when a poverty-ridden state like Bihar and UP had families where the grooms were demanding high dowries and refusing to get married without taking money.

The film is inspired by true events and the characters in the film had to be played with exact precision, for which Sidharth had to observe the lifestyle and the mannerisms of men who are actually in the business of kidnapping men, and selling them to the families of the bride.

Who's on her mind?

As Salman Khan is tied up with the shoot of Dabangg 3, rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur is holidaying in Bali. The Romanian actor shared vacation snapshots on Instagram and wrote, "It sounds so simple, but if you just be yourself, you are different than anyone else (sic)."

Is she referring to Katrina Kaif who is celebrating her birthday by holidaying in Mexico? Kat has been posting sultry pictures, which look straight out of a glossy's photoshoot.

