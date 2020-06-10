B-town buzz: Sohail Khan is out and about; Adah Sharma spotted

B-Town folk are back to being up and about. We spotted Sohail Khan warming up his bike after revving for a while at his Bandra home. Guess it must have been lying in the garage for over two months. Mallika Sherawat was seen pounding the pavement at the Carter Road promenade.

Spotted

Adah Sharma was seen grocery shopping at Pali Hill. Her multi-coloured mask attracted more attention than her.

On the professional front, Adah Sharma will be next seen in Man to Man, which is yet into the filming process. The film revolves around actor Naveen Kasturia's character falling in love with and marrying Sharma's character, only to realise she was biologically a man who became a woman after surgery.

In an interview, Adah Sharma said, "I try with each film to do something different because the audience also waits to see 'what different is Adah Sharma going to do' and if I do the same then they are like 'anyone can do that!'"

