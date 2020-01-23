B-town buzz: Sohum Shah and Reema Kagti to team up?

Tumbbad (2018) and Ship of Theseus (2013) actor Sohum Shah's meeting with writer-director Reema Kagti has fuelled speculation about a collaboration. Though he is shooting for the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer The Big Bull, Shah had a lengthy meeting with the Gold (2018) director at her home. What lent credence to the buzz is their snapshot — Shah is seen with a script in hand.

Going digital

After writing TV shows like Veera, Tu Suraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, Sadda Haq, Million Dollar Girl and Twist Waala Love, Sumrit Shahi now enters the web medium with Never Kiss Your Best Friend. The web series is based on his book by the same name. It stars Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh. He says, "I wanted the urban, cool vibe, which they have lent beautifully. Their chemistry is the icing on the cake," says Shahi who claims he is also getting acting offers and is giving it a serious thought.

New anchor

Maniesh Paul has been roped in to host the upcoming season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs. Veteran singers Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu are the judges on the music show. The makers feel Paul's comic timing and camaraderie with the judges and contestants will provide a perfect mix to the talent hunt show, which airs from February 29. Earlier, telly actor Ravi Dubey and Aditya Narayan anchored the reality show.

On the set

After a schedule in Uzbekistan, Vidyut Jammwal and Yeh Saali Aashiqui (2019) actor Shivaleeka Oberoi are shooting in Lucknow for Khuda Hafiz. The unit was spotted filming at Rumi Darwaza and other landmarks across the city of nawabs. The thriller is helmed by Faruk Kabir, who earlier directed the Naseeruddin Shah and Sharman Joshi-starrer Allah Ke Banday and Ajay Devgn's short film, The Awakening.

