B-town buzz: Sonakshi Sinha's Plan B is in place; Aditi Rao Hydari reveals her Padmaavat secret

Sonakshi Sinha will come out with her fashion label once her career as an actor slows down. As she has studied fashion designing, Sona feels it would be a natural step to take. The actor, who will be seen as a judge on a digital fashion reality show, loves to experiment when it comes to dressing up as she gets bored of the same stuff.

Sonakshi also mentioned in a media interaction how being natural and what you are, always works. "The real me is a direct connect between me and fans, I like to be real when I am interacting with people on social media and otherwise or even when I am posting something, I like to do it myself, I like to be the real me."

Aditi's dilemma

Aditi Rao Hydari stepped out in a linen saree at a fashion gala in New Delhi. The actor revealed that she was selected for Padmaavat because director Sanjay Leela Bhansali felt she looked good in Indian wear. But in the West, she faces rejection as they feel she does not look like a conventional Indian!

On the scent trail

Elli AvrRam plays Sylvia Nanavati in the ALTBalaji web series, The Verdict, based on the 1959 Nanavati case. Apart from the styling, AvrRam was so keen to get into the skin of her character that she even wore the same perfume that Sylvia apparently liked — Chanel No 5! Speaking of The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati, one of the much-talked-about web-series, is all set to stream for the audience from September 30, this year. The ten-episode series will be streamed on ALTBalaji.

The Verdict is based on the infamous story of KM Nanavati Vs State of Maharashtra, which is still one of the most sensational criminal cases in India; where a Parsi Naval officer shot a businessman and then confessed his crime to the police.

The Verdict features Elli AvrRam, Angad Bedi, Manav Kaul, Sumeet Vyas, Kubbra Sait, Makarand Deshpande, Saurabh Shukla, Swanand Kirikire, Viraf Ashish Patel amongst others in important characters.

