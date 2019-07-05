B-town buzz: Sonali Bendre is fighting fit; Aanand L Rai has got his arm in a sling

bollywood

Sonali Bendre shared a heartfelt post on Instagram on completing a year since she revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer. Director Aanand L Rai, on the other hand, seems to have injured himself.

Sonali Bendre revealed that she was battling high-grade cancer exactly a year ago yesterday. To mark the day, the actress remembered the past 12 months and shared a post on Instagram. She wrote, "I can't tell you how instrumental you all have been. Thank you for helping me get through this (sic)."

The actor exuded positivity through some hashtags at the end of her post - #SwitchOnTheSunshine, #Gratitude, #BeFearless, #OneDayAtATime, and #MyNewNormal.

Bendre has been keeping fans up-to-date about her treatment. Several followers left positive messages for the actor. One fan wrote, "We bow down to your glory. You are a true fighter (sic)." Farah Khan Kunder wrote, "Ur not a flower baby.. ur a Tree!! Strong n unbending", while Tahira Kashyap, who has also battled cancer, commented, "You beautiful warrior".

Marking her one year journey of battling the deadly disease, the actor acknowledged her 'New Normal' in an Instagram post. The 43-year old has never kept her transformation a secret and has been actively sharing her life while fighting cancer. And yet again, Sonali has depicted that she is stronger than most.

No stopping him

Last night, Aanand L Rai was spotted with his arm in a sling. The filmmaker was attending an event in Bandra where he spoke about the making of his last outing, the Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma-starrer Zero. Rai was cheerful despite the discomfort due to the injury.

In other news, Taapsee Pannu was spotted exiting the filmmaker's Andheri office recently. After his last outing, Zero (2018), proved to be a damp squib, the filmmaker is back in the scheme of things and recently announced a new production, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Is Taapsee in talks for a role? Time will tell.

