B-Town Buzz: Srijit Mukherji ties the knot with Bangladeshi model-actor Rafiath Rashid Mithila

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Over the weekend, Srijit Mukherji, who directed the Vidya Balan-starrer Begum Jaan (2017), tied the knot with Bangladeshi model-actor Rafiath Rashid Mithila. The low-key ceremony was held in Kolkata. Mithila was earlier married to Bangladeshi musician Tahsan Rahman.

There's lots in a name

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha's next, Turram Khan, has been retitled Chhalaang barely a month before its release. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the project marks the fifth collaboration between the filmmaker and Rao after Shahid (2013), CityLights (2014), Aligarh (2016) and Omerta (2018). The social comedy, based in Uttar Pradesh, also features Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub and Saurabh Shukla.

Mangeshkar back home

Yesterday, Lata Mangeshkar was discharged from hospital. The legendary singer shared the news on Twitter and wrote, "For the past 28 days, I was at Breach Candy hospital. I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The doctors preferred that I extend my stay in hospital and go home when healthy. Today, I am back home with the blessings of mai and baba. I have my deepest gratitude for my well-wishers. Your prayers and good wishes have worked. I humbly bow down to each one of you. My doctors at Breach Candy Hospital have been my guardian angels. The nursing staff has been exceptional. A special thank you to Dr Pratit Samdani, Dr Ashwin Mehta, Dr Zareer Udwadia, Dr Nishit Shah, Dr Janardan Nimbolkar and Dr Rajeev Sharma. Your endless love and blessings are precious (sic)."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates