B-town buzz: Stay fit with Suniel Shetty; Alia pursues online creative writing course

Fitness enthusiast Suniel Shetty has turned mentor for an online Wellness Indoors Now (WIN) campaign initiated by IITians and some students of management institutes. Their aim is to ensure people stay healthy during the quarantine. "It is a unique movement to stay fit and positive through these testing times," he says. Who better than Anna to provide tips on how to stay fighting fit?

Emergency only way out?

Yesterday, Rishi Kapoor reiterated the need to declare emergency in the country. The veteran actor tweeted, "Aaj ye hua, kal kya kya hona hai? That is why I said we need the military out. Emergency (sic)." His cryptic post left netizens wondering if he was referring to the Tablighi Jamaat controversy. A few days ago, Kapoor had posted that India needs to enforce emergency in the prevailing scenario. Most netizens, however, opposed the idea.

Write on

Inspired by filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt and writer sister Shaheen, Alia Bhatt is pursuing an online creative writing course. The actor dropped a hint about her new passion on social media. She shared a picture in which she is seen penning notes about the plot, background and climax. The actor captioned it, "Stay home and learn something new (sic)." She has also been reading Richard Reed's If I Could Tell You Just One Thing. Apart from a certain Mr Kapoor, reading and writing are keeping her busy during the lockdown.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates