B-town buzz: Suniel Shetty takes a stand against drugs; Sandeepa Dhar set for Hollywood?

Yesterday, Suniel Shetty was appointed brand ambassador of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). He has been roped in to clean up the menace from sports. "I have lived a drug-free life. I am fit and have played several sports," said Shetty.

More than 150 athletes have failed dope tests this year though bodybuilders make up more than one-third of these offenders. This is not a welcome sign with less than eight months to go for the Tokyo Olympic Games. The suspension of National Anti-Doping Laboratory by the WADA earlier this year is another issue facing the country now that dope samples collected by the National Anti-Doping Agency from the athletes will have to be tested outside India. This has raised concerns about whether India may be able to test enough number of athletes in the coming months ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

NADA Director General Navin Agarwal said that Shetty's celebrity status will give him more "clout" and "reach" than a former or a current sportsperson.

"We thought that an actor of the status of Suniel Shetty will be able to send out message to shun doping, that doping is not good for themselves and for the country. We felt that celebrities will have more outreach to the masses of the country as they have a lot of following," Agarwal told PTI.

Ready to thrill

Eshaan Shanker, who was last seen in Abbas-Mustan's Kiara Advani and Mustafa-starrer Machine (2017), is all set for his next, Pav Bhaji. Ashokk R Konkade's thriller is set in the dark underbelly of the city and takes on crime, drugs and human trafficking. He says his role is full of thrills and chills. Shanker has been hitting the gym to bulk up for the role.

Sandeepa Dhar set for Hollywood debut?

Sandeepa Dhar has tested for the lead role for a Hollywood movie called Red Notice. It's the character of an Indian Brit girl and by the looks of it, Sandeepa fits in it beautifully. The big news is that the movie will star Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in the lead.

