B-town buzz: Team War wraps up; Vyajayanthimala gets honoured by Kamal Haasan

bollywood

Vaani Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff finish shoot for their highly anticipated film War while legendary actor Vyajayanthimala Bali receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor have completed the shoot of Siddharth Anand's War. Announcing the wrap on Twitter, the official handle of Yash Raj Films posted a video featuring the celebrations post-pack-up. Actors posed for pictures and selfies. They also cut the cake. The big-budget action thriller has been shot in 15 cities across the globe.

Hrithik Roshan also shared a picture on social media and said how he will miss working with his War co-actor Tiger Shroff the most. Hrithik on Sunday took to Instagram to share a video from the film's wrap-up celebration. He captioned the image: "I still have a day shoot left. But since everyone started celebrating the wrap, here's half confused me joining in the fun. I just hope they remember that the last scene is still left. What I'm going to miss most is working with you Tiger Shroff. Everybody else, enjoy the party and see you at work day after."

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film is to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 2. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor in a pivotal role among others. In War, Tiger is pitted against his real-life idol Hrithik. The film is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action lovers, who will witness some jaw-dropping stunts.

Old time's sake

Over the weekend, Kamal Haasan felicitated legendary actor-dancer Vyjayanthimala Bali with a Lifetime Achievement honour at an awards gala. The actor shared how he was always keen to work with her. He wanted to cast her in Vishwaroopam 2 (2018) but by then she had quit acting. When Hassan was approached to present the award to her, he made sure he was there for the iconic moment.

