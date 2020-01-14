B-town buzz: The battle for Delhi gets filmy; Sharman Joshi's calling

As campaigning begins for the Delhi assembly poll on February 8, the Congress, AAP and the BJP have added a touch of Bollywood to it. Yesterday, one of the memes shared by AAP was from the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer Baazigar (1993). It depicted SRK as Kejriwal, Kajol as Delhi and co-actor Siddharth Ray as BJP.

The official Twitter handle of BJP Delhi wrote, "Whoever is handling this is writing Arvind Kejriwal's political obituary. SRK was a villain in the movie who was plotting against Kajol and family. He killed Kajol's sister. And, in the end, he got killed for his sins. Same fate awaits Kejriwal (sic)."

The Congress replied, "As you can see in the picture, Kajol [Delhi] doesn't seem interested in either of you and is looking towards Congress! We assure you that we will rescue Delhi from both of you (sic)." We are waiting for the electorate's verdict.

Merging notes

Sitarist Anoushka Shankar's new single, Those words, features Shilpa Rao and British cellist Ayanna Witter-Johnson. The track is from her upcoming EP, Love Letters. "This collaboration is a milestone for me," says Rao, who rendered Ghungroo in War (2019).

Ready for the Army

Sharman Joshi and Ranjha Vikram Singh play soldiers in Aaryan Saxena's Fauji Calling, which is based on the 2019 Pulwama attack. The makers describe it as a special film, since it not only highlights the army folks' valour but also takes a look at the emotional turmoil they have to go through while staying away from their families. "It is a roller-coaster ride, which will strike a chord with the audience," says Singh.

