B-town buzz: The case of Jackie Shroff's missing trousers; Samantha Akkineni in The Family Man 2

Buddies Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff featured as special guests on the reality show, Dance +. The two went down memory lane and Jaggu dada reminded Mr Jhakaas about something he had 'stolen' from him 20 years ago. He revealed that while shooting for Priyadarshan's Virasat (1997), Kapoor had taken a fancy to Shroff's khaki trousers. He decided to walk off with it. Considering Kapoor is ageless, it may still be fitting him.

Samantha Akkineni joins The Family Man - Season 2

Yesterday, director duo, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, started filming the second edition of the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man. South actor Samantha Akkineni is the new addition to the cast. It marks her foray into the digital world. The Amazon Prime series will be shot in south India and UK.

Role play

Udta Punjab (2016) actor Suhail Nayyar, who plays a terrorist in Hotel Mumbai, bonded with co-star Dev Patel on the set. He says, "Dev is a livewire. We shared plenty of notes about our roles. The 26/11 attacks gave me sleepless nights. I never imagined that I would be replaying it for a film."

