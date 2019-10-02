B-town buzz: Therapy helps Trishala Dutt; Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter humour

Trishala Dutt, who runs an online hair extension portal, is also a psychotherapist. Of late, Sanjay Dutt's New York-based daughter is spending more time conducting therapy sessions.

After the death of her Italian beau, she learnt to cope with her loss through therapy as being with clients helps her explore her personal issues.

Karan Johar and Maa Anand Sheela's revealing conversation

Maa Anand Sheela, who was in conversation with Karan Johar at an event in Gurugram, revealed that Osho translated Urdu couplets from Umrao Jaan for her. Bhagwan Rajneesh's personal assistant said that it was one of the most romantic things he did.

Amitabh Bachchan's wireless connections

Amitabh Bachchan's post on wireless mobile connections has left netizens cackling. It read, "Hamare bachpan mein 3G, 4G, 5G nahi hote thhe. Sirf Guru G, Pita G, Mata G hote thhe. Ek hi thappad mein network aa jaata thaa (sic)." Big B captioned the meme as "This can be justified! (sic)." Netizens of a certain vintage related to the post and went down memory lane. Bachchan's younger fans felt he has a terrific sense of humour.

Dark chocolate on a dark night

Yesterday, Anil Kapoor wrapped up the shoot of Mohit Suri's Malang. The fitness enthusiast cheated on his diet to take a big bite of the chocolate cake, which he cut to celebrate with the crew.

Kapoor plays a grey character in the thriller. He shared snapshots from the set and wrote, "The dark knight of Malang sharing dark chocolate on a dark night with the best crew. Perfect way to end this intense journey (sic)," he tweeted.

