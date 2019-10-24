B-town buzz: Tum Par Hum Hai Atke song teaser; Amit Sharma, Ajay Devgn's joke time

John Abraham and Ileana D'cruz in a still from the teaser. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/thejohnabraham

Pagalpanti song teaser:

The makers of Pagalpanti released the trailer on social media without any grand event. However, for the release of the film's first song, titled, Tum Par Hum Hai Atke, a grand event has been organised. Before the release of the full song, John Abraham has shared the song's teaser on his Instagram account, which features him and Ileana D'cruz.

John shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote: "Kya aapke pappa ka favorite song bhi hai yeh? #TumParHumHaiAtke, out today!!" [Is this your daddy's favourite song too?]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham) onOct 23, 2019 at 11:02pm PDT

The song launch is taking place on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at a suburban theatre. Present on the occasion will be John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, Director Anees Bazmee, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.

Joke Time:

Director Amit Sharma and Ajay Devgn keep cracking jokes to liven up the atmosphere on the set of Maidaan. Sharma considers Devgn a director's actor. "He is a delight to work with and makes your life so easy," says Sharma. The star plays coach Syed Abdul Rahim in the drama, which chronicles the golden era of football in the '50s.

Spotted

Producer Ashwini Yardi and designer Masaba Gupta were spotted at a nightspot in Bandra Kurla Complex. They have been hanging out together lately. The two are collaborating for a Netflix series. Looks like they work and party together.

