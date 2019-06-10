B-town buzz: Vaani Kapoor in party mode; Urvashi Rautela does it again

Updated: Jun 10, 2019, 13:13 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Vaani Kapoor planned a bachelorette party to make it special for her bestie. It came as a surprise for the bride-to-be

Vaani Kapoor with friends

After wrapping up the first schedule of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera, Vaani Kapoor headed to Goa with her girl gang. Her college friend, Zuebisha, is getting hitched.

The actor planned a bachelorette party to make it special for her bestie. It came as a surprise for the bride-to-be. Kapoor, who also features in Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's untitled next, oversaw all the arrangements. As the gang was holidaying after long, it was double the fun.

Copy and paste

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela is at it again. She has copied Sidharth Malhotra's tweet on the brutal killing of a two-year-old girl in Aligarh. He had posted, "Extremely disturbed by the news of #TwinkleSharma. It's scary to be living in a world where even innocent children are not safe. I urge the authorities to take action to ensure that such a heinous crime is never repeated again (sic).

Earlier too, she had copied American model Gigi Hadid's Instagram post. Once bitten, twice shy, Urvashi.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen alongside Parineeti Chopra in their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi. The release date of the film, however, has been pushed forward. The film which was earlier releasing on July 12 will now hit the screens on August 2. 

Announcing the news, the Brothers actor wrote on Twitter, "The surprise wedding of the year set to arrive on August 2." The shooting for the film had begun on August 20, 2018, with posters featuring the duo in desi avatars being released. This is the second time, the two actors will be seen sharing screen space after having worked together in Hasee Toh Phasee. 

