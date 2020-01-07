B-town buzz: Vaani Kapoor slams troll who calls her malnourished

Yesterday, Vaani Kapoor gave it back to a troll who asked her if she was not getting enough to eat. The War (2019) actor shared a photograph of herself flaunting her svelte figure. She wrote, "Back to the grind (sic)." One social media user commented, "Suffering from malnutrition, kya? (sic)." Kapoor replied, "Why don't you find something productive to do in life? Please stop being harsh on yourself life is so much better... stop reflecting hate (sic)." That silenced the troll.

Just a glimpse

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades have zealously guarded their son, Arik, from paps. They post photos of the five-month-old but make sure his face is covered. We stumbled upon a picture of Gaby and Arik from their recent holiday in Goa, which provides a glimpse of the tot.

Charu turns 90

Kamal Haasan celebrated the 90th birthday of actor brother, Charu Haasan, at his Chennai home. The entire family was present, including Suhasini Ratnam, Shruti Haasan, Lata Rajinikanth and music maestro Ilaiyaraja.

