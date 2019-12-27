B-town buzz: Varun and Nora's blessing in disguise; Nick Jonas gifts PeeCee a snowmobile

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

On Wednesday night, Varun Dhawan and Street Dancer 3D co-star Nora Fatehi visited the Mount Mary Church, Bandra. The two wore masks to avoid being recognised (above). But this heightened the curiosity of the onlookers.

The paps recognised them and fans started milling around them (below). The situation got out of control and the stars had to hop on to the bikes of the paps to make a quick exit towards their car, which was parked down the road.

Dash through the snow

Nick Jonas's Christmas gift for wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a snowmobile. The actor shared the pictures and videos of her new ride with hubby dearest as the pillion rider. "Santa drove in on my batmobile. Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby (sic)," she wrote.

Chill mode

After a hectic round of Christmas parties, Sara Ali Khan has taken off for a year-end vacation with buddies. Yesterday, the actor shared pictures of herself chilling by the poolside. Though she did not disclose the location, those in the know claim she's in the Maldives.

