B-town buzz: Varun Dhawan is looking for that elusive hit; banking on Coolie No 1

Varun Dhawan is said to be upset by the reaction to his latest outing, Street Dancer 3D. Remo D'Souza's dance flick's box office collections are not measuring up to his expectations. Those in the know say the blame game has begun. His last outings — Kalank (2019) and Sui Dhaaga (2018) — proved to be damp squibs. Now, he is banking on his upcoming Coolie No 1. Dad David Dhawan is helming the remake of the 1995 comic caper. Guess, daddy knows best.

30 years of Sunny days



Manish Goswami and Sunil Gavaskar

We've heard of producers throwing bashes to mark milestones of their projects, but Manish Goswami hosted a party to celebrate 30 years of his friendship with cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar. The telly producer surprised him with a portrait made by Bengaluru painter Vilas Nayak. Sunny acted in the Marathi film, Savli Premachi (1974), and played himself in the Naseeruddin Shah-starrer Malamaal (1988). Wonder if buddy Goswami can tempt him to face the camera again?

