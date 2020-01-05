B-town buzz: Veteran actor Ranjeet joins a fitness studio; Dino Morea's new look

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Veteran actor Ranjeet has never worked out or hit the gym in his life. At 70 plus, Bollywood's baddie recently joined a fitness studio in Juhu. We hear he is enjoying sweating it out, especially at the pilates class. The actor says he feels rejuvenated after the workout sessions. Age is just a number for him. It is never too late to exercise.

Fuzzy logic

Now that he has turned producer with Helmet, Dino Morea is sporting a new look. He has grown facial fuzz. We don't know whether his busy schedule as a filmmaker is leaving him with no time to shave or whether it goes with his new role.

