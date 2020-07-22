B-town buzz: Vidya Balan is living in character; Kriti Sanon spotted at Juhu

Vidya Balan loves to make in-character appearances to promote her films. On Tuesday, she was spotted in her look from Shakuntala Devi for the virtual launch of the song, Pass nahin to fail nahin, from her upcoming film based on the life of the math wiz. The actor connected with students across the country from a Khar office. Balan maintains that dressing up like her screen persona provides an instant connect.

Pic/Shadab Khan

Be the change

Dia Mirza is part of the United Nations campaign, Women Rise for All, to support social and economic recovery from the virus. As part of the global initiative, the actor engaged in a dialogue with American singer Andra Day, which highlighted what drives them to be changemakers.

Baal baal bach gaye

Kriti Sanon was spotted exiting a Juhu salon after a hair pampering session. Looks like she needed it after allowing sister Nupur to turn stylist and experiment with her tresses during the lockdown. Pic/Anurag Ahire

