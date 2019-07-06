B-town Buzz: Vidyut Jammwal mends ties with Ram Gopal Varma, Amyra Dastur cuts vacation short

bollywood

Tiger Shroff. (Right) Ram Gopal Varma and Vidyut Jammwal

All is well between Ram Gopal Varma and Vidyut Jammwal. The two sat down and sorted out their differences. In 2017, RGV had made some derogatory remarks against Tiger Shroff and dragged in Jammwal. Hitting back at RGV, Jammwal had shared the conversation on social media. Now that he has sorted things out, will Tiger follow suit?

Time off

After Sonchiriya, which released early this year, Manoj Bajpayee has been on a break from acting. He has been conducting classes at the National School of Drama, New Delhi. Bajpayee is also pursuing kriya yoga, which, he says, has instilled discipline in him. As he detests routine, the pause proved to be a good break. He will soon be back on the set as he prepares to shoot for Shirish Kunder's Netflix film, Mrs. Serial Killer, besides the Family Man 2 and Apurva Asrani's next.

Vacation cut short

Amyra Dastur has been called back from her European holiday to dub for Judgementall Hai Kya and shoot for the poster of Made In China. The actor was looking forward to chilling with family and friends before embarking on promotions for her upcoming films. But she headed back home yesterday. Looks like she will have to plan another holiday soon after the exhausting promotions.

