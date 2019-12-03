B-town buzz: Vikramaditya Motwane slams Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Vikramaditya Motwane has slammed Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his tweet on the Hyderabad gang rape case. Vanga had posted, "Fear is the only factor, which can change things and fear should be the new rule (sic)." Motwane replied, "Will that fear stop them from slapping her (sic)?" The Shahid Kapoor-starrer had faced brickbats from certain sections for glorifying toxic masculinity.

Anna gets knotty

Yesterday, Suniel Shetty was spotted at Mumbai airport en route to Goa for an endorsement event. The actor's flowing mane was neatly tied up into a man bun. He has been growing his hair for a while now. There is no better way for Anna to make a cool statement.

When Alia got teary-eyed

Alia Bhatt broke down when writer-sister Shaheen spoke about battling depression at an event highlighting mental health. Shaheen, who recently released her book, I've Never Been (Un)Happier, spoke about dealing with suicidal tendencies. The actor is said to have understood what her elder sister had gone through only after reading her book. She also expressed her guilt for not being there for her when she needed her the most. Alia said, "I felt terrible as a sister. I didn't put myself

out there enough to understand her."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates