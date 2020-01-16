Search

B-town buzz: Vikrant Massey-Shweta Tripathi reunite; Ashutosh Gowariker's special honour

Updated: Jan 16, 2020, 13:56 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi will be seen together in an ad campaign

Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi

After the web series, Mirzapur, and the sci-fi film, Cargo, Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi are collaborating again. The two will be seen together in an ad campaign. They bagged the offer due to their on-screen camaraderie in the two projects. Off-screen, they are buddies too. So, there is never a dull moment on the set when the two are around.

Special honour

A month after the release of his historical, Panipat, Ashutosh Gowarikar was felicitated by the Hindavi Swarajya Mahasangh in Pune. As 2020 marks the 260th year of the third battle of Panipat, on which the film is based, descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from Satara, Kolhapur and other Maratha families honoured the filmmaker for the true depiction of Maratha valour in the Arjun Kapoor-starrer.

Mind your language

Shooting simultaneously for the web shows, Inside Edge 2 and the upcoming Code M, seems to have got to Tanuj Virwani. A source from the set of Code M revealed that the actor would often hurl a string of expletives in between shots. When things began to get out of hand, the crew decided that every time he abused, he would have to pay for it handsomely in cash. This trick worked and the actor stopped using colourful language. Virwani says, "My character in Inside Edge 2 abused a lot so, I would end up being in character and abusing on the set of Code M as well. I am glad I could overcome it."

Hello, Anayra

Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath have named their daughter, Anayra. Yesterday, the comedian shared the news along with a picture of the one-month-old. He captioned it "my piece of heart (sic)." This is the first time Sharma gave fans a glimpse of the tot. After a short paternity break, he was back on the set of his show. The funnyman is slated to travel for a show in Dubai on January 24 along with Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti.

