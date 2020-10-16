B-Town Buzz: We won't let the pandemic ruin your festive mood, says Bhoomi Trivedi

Ram Chahe Leela singer Bhoomi Trivedi is teaming up with DJ Rink and Naitik Nagda for Tathaiyaa Raas Garba for the festive season. "Being held up at home is something that's going to be difficult during Navaratri. But we won't let the pandemic ruin your festive mood. Let us celebrate as one. Feel the spirit and have fun," says Trivedi.

Sunidhi Chauhan has collaborated with composer Daboo Malik for her new track, Kuchh khwaab. "Working on this song made me nostalgic as Dabooji and I were working together after years. I share a comfort level with him, which helps bring out the best in me." Malik adds, "The audience expects Sunidhi to sing a fast track, but I love her unique tonality while singing love songs." The track also has a Bengali version, Na bol kotha, and in Marathi it is titled Ka hi swapna.

