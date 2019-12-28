B-town buzz: What's making Shoojit Sircar numb?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Shoojit Sircar has completed the shoot of the Udham Singh biopic, starring Vicky Kaushal. The director shared the news on Twitter and wrote, "Felt numb when it got over... did not wish Shaheed Udham shooting get over... wish I could keep him alive... clutched him... hugged him.. heartfelt thanks to my fearless crew (sic)."

Sircar also posted a picture from the set with Kaushal and writers Ritesh Shah and Shubhendu Bhattacharya. The film is a biopic on Singh, the revolutionary who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Talk to Majid, Sartaj!

Saif Ali Khan's reported comment that he needs to ponder over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has irked Sacred Games co-star Aamir Bashir. Khan played Inspector Sartaj Singh in the web series and Aamir, his colleague, Inspector Majid Ali Khan. Aamir took to social media and wrote, "Talk to Majid, Sartaj! Even Gaitonde knew his s**t (sic)." Nawazudin Siddiqui played Gaitonde on the show. Khan had said that he was trying to comprehend the situation and will make up his mind after being well-informed.

DJ waaley babu, mera gaana baja de

Siddhanth Kapoor, who began as a professional disc jockey, will be back to spinning tracks at a music festival in Goa. He is performing with his idol, the renowned American DJ Maceo Plex. Acting is a passion for Shraddha Kapoor's brother and DJing, his love. Siddhanth will next be seen in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Chehre.

