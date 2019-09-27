B-town buzz: When Salman Khan would wake up at Virar; Hrithik Roshan never repeats his perfume

Salman Khan, who studied at St Xavier's College for a short while, used to commute by local train. The superstar went down memory lane at the Bigg Boss launch. He revealed that he would often doze off in the fast local and end up in Virar instead of getting off at Bandra. He also loved wearing polo neck sweatshirts during his college days to hide his lanky frame.

Festive cheer for the Love Is Love cast

It's celebration time for the Love Is Love cast and crew. The film, the third in the trilogy of the international award-winning Dunno Y Na Jaane Kyun (2010) and Dunno Y2: Life Is A Moment (2015), stars Kitu Gidwani, Zarina Wahab, Kapil Kaustubh Sharma, Yuvraaj Parashar, Bidita Bag and Mona Ambegaonkar. The film has been selected for the Cardiff International Film Festival, which will be held from October 24 to 27.

No respite for Sonakshi Sinha

The controversy over Sonakshi Sinha's inability to answer a question related to Ramayan on Kaun Banega Crorepati continues. The actor was trolled for her ignorance. Now, Uttar Pradesh Minister Sunil Bharala has referred to the actor as 'dhan pashu'. He said, "These people are only after money. They have no knowledge of history and gods. They have no time for learning. Nothing can be sadder than this." He added, "Dhan pashus only care about earning money and spending it on themselves."

Hrithik Roshan's stunning revelations

Hrithik Roshan revealed on The Kapil Sharma Show that he had received over 30,000 marriage proposals after the release of his debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000. Moving on, Kapil enquired about another rumour that HR is very particular about his perfumes and selects different perfumes for different characters in the film. Confirming the same HR mentioned, "Yes this is true. I never repeat my perfumes."

