B-town buzz: Why did Mithun Chakraborty visit Nagpur?

Mithun Chakraborty has not been seen in public lately amid health rumours. After a hiatus, we spotted the veteran actor at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. The former Trinamool Congress MP's name figures in the Saradha chit fund scam. The timing of his visit has raised eyebrows as several leaders in West Bengal are currently facing the heat for their alleged involvement in the multi-crore fraud.

Watch my moves

Chennai-based choreographer Gayathri Raguramm has been flown to Mumbai to teach Kangana Ranaut bharatanatyam. This is part of the actor's prep for the Jayalalithaa's biopic, Thalaivi. Kangy has been matching steps with Raguramm at a Khar studio. As Jayalalithaa was adept in the classical dance form, which originated in Tamil Nadu, the actor is keen to ace it before shooting for the elaborate dance sequences.



Ranveer Singh

Play it loud

Ranveer Singh has released his music label's first romantic track, Mohabbat. It is rendered by Kaam Bhaari. Known for his aggressive rapping, the musician will be seen in a new avatar. That was also the actor's intention. Singh's label's earlier track, Zeher, was also performed by Kaam Bhaari.

It's a wrap!

Salman Khan who will be seen entertaining fans as Chulbul Panday in the upcoming film 'Dabangg 3' wrapped up the shooting. He uploaded a video on Twitter where he can be seen speaking about the last day of the shoot and also paid tribute to late veteran actor Vinod Khanna whose birthday happens to be on the same day of their pack up.

The character of Chulbul's father Prajapati Pandey which was played by the veteran actor is now being played by his brother Pramod Khanna.

"Today was the last day of Dabangg 3 and the happiest part is that today is the birthday of our V.K sir that is Vinod Khanna sir. So today is our Prajapati Panday's birthday and it happens to coincide with the pack up of our film," Salman can be heard saying in the video

