B-town buzz: Work before daddy duties for Aayush Sharma: Sanya Malhotra's New year plans

Days before he is set to be a dad for the second time, work beckons Aayush Sharma. Yesterday, he began shooting for Karan Butani's Kwatha, which is inspired by true-life events and is set against an Army backdrop. Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle is his co-star. Sharma's wife Arpita Khan is set to deliver in the coming days. Looks like Sharma will have to take a few days off from the shoot soon. The couple's firstborn is son Ahil, three.

Family time

Sanya Malhotra will be flying to hometown New Delhi to ring in the New Year. It will be a short trip because of her work commitments. She managed to squeeze in some time to soak in the season's festivities with near and dear ones. After wrapping up Shakuntala Devi, Malhotra has started shooting for her next, Umesh Bist's Pagglait in Lucknow. She will also be seen in Anurag Basu's untitled next.

On the batata vada trail

Arshad Warsi and film director Samir Tewari have been on a mission to find the best vada pavs and they don't mind going the extra mile. Yesterday, the actor posted, "Best vada pav in the world at Kahne Patak, Kamshet (sic)." We will be checking it out, Arshad.

Balancing act

Vishwajeet Pradhan is juggling the shoot of the Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and the upcoming television show, Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story. He plays a strict father on the drama, which deals with a happy-go-lucky vertically challenged girl played by Riya Shukla. The story also highlights the father-daughter relationship in Indian society.

Award received

Even as Kashmir remains under lockdown, child actor Talha Arshad Reshiwas present at the National Awards in Delhi yesterday. He received the Best Child Artist award for Hamid, which also won the Best Urdu Film award. Given the situation in Kashmir, the kid was the cynosure of all eyes. In an earlier interview, director Aijaz Khan had told us, "This win for me is bittersweet because my little Hamid (Talha) is not reachable as the phone lines are jammed in Kashmir. I want to share the joy with him." We guess, it was a happy reunion.

On the set

Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Chauhan and Sanjay Mishra have wrapped up the shoot of Ashish Shukla's comic caper, Bahut Hua Samman. Mishra can be insanely funny, so this sure should tickle the funny bone.

Let's celebrate

Buddies Milap Zaveri, Riteish Deshmukh, Mohit Suri and Sidharth Malhotra had a fun night at a dinner hosted by actor Shaad Randhawa at his fine dining restaurant in Lower Parel. Seeing their happy faces, it looks like they enjoyed the Middle Eastern delights on offer.

