B-town buzz: Zareen Khan believes in embracing perfection; Vijay Varma-Bruno Mars' long lost connection

bollywood

Zareen Khan responded to netizens for trolling her picture on social media

Zareen Khan shared this photo on her Instagram account.

Zareen Khan says she believes in embracing her imperfections with pride rather than covering them up. Her views came after she was trolled for posting a photograph, showing stretch marks on her stomach, on Instagram. "For people who are curious to know about what's wrong with my stomach, this is the natural stomach of a person, who has lost 15 kgs of weight, this is how it looks when it is not photoshopped or surgically corrected," Zareen said.

Do they look similar?



Bruno Mars and Vijay Varma

The Internet is a great place to stumble upon doppelgängers. Now netizens have found an uncanny resemblance of Vijay Varma with Bruno Mars! The actor is being called the long-lost brother of the American singer due to their likeness to each other. Some have wondered if he and Mars got separated in a mela (carnival) during their bachpan (childhood). Varma even shared a few of the posts on social media as he couldn't help, but chuckle at the observational skills of fans. The Gully Boy actor is setting fashion goals for fans who keep a tab on social media for each movement. He wonders which judwa (twin) of his they will find next on the internet. We, too, are waiting for it.

There is lots in a name

Veteran actor Raghubir Yadav will next be seen in a film, which is titled Jacqueline I Am Coming. The first look of Banty Dubey's directorial venture dropped recently. The title is intriguing. We wonder what Sri Lankan import Jacqueline Fernandez has to say about the project.

Also Read: Zareen Khan and Anshuman Jha-starrer loses its five day footage

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates