B-Town celebs attended the special screening of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Ahead of the release Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan starrer Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota had a special screening for B-Town Celebs on Monday. Bhagyashree, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Richa Chadha, Jim Sarab, Sanya Malhotra, Kubbra Sait, Ishaan Khatter, Sunil Grover amongst others graced the special screening of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

Ishaan Khatter along with Radhika Madan and Vijay Verma had a fun moment by doing the most popular of Vijay Verma Wade Wade Wao Wao from his recent film. Stepping into the shoes of a painless man, Abhimanyu Dassani marks his Bollywood debut along with Radhika Madan. The actress will also be seen packing a punch with heavy action sequences.

The trailer has piqued the interest of the audience with the eccentric concept and quirky execution. Adding to the unconventionally interesting combination of action and comedy, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has strong and well-defined characters that are sure to make an impact on the audience. With an intriguing URI: The Surgical Strike connect, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is Ronnie Screwvala's upcoming next.

The Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan starrer has also garnered love and accolades at MAMI Film Festival as it opened the coveted film fest. Internationally, the Ronnie Screwvala production collected praises from Stockholm Internally Film Festival, Paris International Film Festival, Palm Springs International Film Festival, 12th Annual Bollywood Film Festival in Honolulu, Glasgow Film Festival, Leiden International Film Festival, and the Dunlin International Film Festival.

Vasan Bala's directorial starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota boasts of action and comedy that will leave you in splits.

RSVP's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota's global recognition and appreciation has already made its impact across the world, however, it is the Indian audience that has applauded the film the most, even before the release of the film.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is written and directed by Vasan Bala. and is all set to hit the theatres on 21st March 2019.

