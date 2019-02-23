B-town celebs give a thumbs up to Notebook Trailer!

bollywood

Still from Notebook trailer

The trailer of Notebook that released on Friday has been receiving appreciation from all quarters. Directed by Nitin Kakar, the romantic drama brings to screen the refreshing chemistry of debutants Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl.

Striking a chord with not just the audience but also the Bollywood celebrities, Notebook's trailer has received a heartwarming response from the B-Town. Here is what the celebrities had to say:

Wishing the Notebook team, Shahid Kapoor shared, "Here's wishing my friends @muradKhetani @ashwinvarde & @Cine1Studios all the best for their #notebook Go check it out guys".

Dabangg Actress Sonakshi Sinha tweeted saying, "This is such a beautiful trailerrrr!!!! Gooooo @iamzahero!!! Cant wait to watch you on the big screen, and i know by ur antics u were made for this".

Anil Kapoor seems to be looking forward to watching the movie," Eager to watch this unique love story un fold! Beautiful Trailer!".





Varun Dhawan wishes them by tweeting," #Notebooktrailer @iamzahero kya baat hain kya aawaaz hai looks really beautiful. Best of luck to the entire team check out the stunning trailer guys".

The debutant actors Zaheer and Pranutan made their first public appearance together ahead of the film's release, both the debutants attended the launch along with their families. The trailer launch also witnessed around two-hundred fans.

Notebook takes the audience on a romantic journey back in time against the backdrop of Kashmir, raising the question, can you fall in love with someone you never met?

Helmed by Nitin Kakar and produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde 'Notebook' is all set to hit the screens on 29 March 2019.

