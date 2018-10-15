B-Town Diwali mela will brighten up your days this festive season

things-to-do

Slurp on your favorite food, and shop to your heart's content at this year's B-Town flea market

The B-Town flea is back, and edition 2.0 is bigger and brighter. The lead up to Diwali should be filled with fun, frolic, food and fabulous shopping- and we promise you just that. WIth over 200 stalls, we will spoil you for choice. You can take your pick from famous fashion week designers, to new home-grown startups. Fashion, home decor, accessories, recycled goods, gift hampers, innovative kids products are only some of the many categories that the B-Town flea is housing.

Our specially curated food court brings to you the best of brands from Mcdonalds to Belgian Waffles, and also the undiscovered gems - home-chefs. Whether its momos or chaat, italian or indian, milkshakes or ice-creams, we having a serving for your every craving, giving you the perfect flea experience.

And while you slurp on your favorite food, and shop to your heart's content, we will bring you some exciting performances to lift your spirits. Our stand-up comics will tickle your funny bone, our assortment of bands have music for all ears, our magician will boggle your mind with his illusions, and our dancers will amaze you with their skills on the pole. Added to that, our specially designed kids zone is loaded with the most innovative games of recent times, to engage and entertain your little ones. So, walk in , spin the wheel and enjoy a chilled Kingfisher under the stars, or head over for some fine wine tasting.

With the B-town flea, you will Stop. Stare. Shop. Share!

